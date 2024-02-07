Pyaar Dosti Hai' to Real Love Storiyaan : Karan Johar Introduces Upcoming Ode to Love with Fun Video

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Karan Johar - director, producer, and creator of some of the most iconic and loved romantic films of this generation - is here with a new kind of love story for you! In an exciting and quirky video, Karan Johar speaks about Love and its many shades in his movies - ranging from the iconic “Pyaar Dosti Hai'' to “Gaana, Glycerine, and a Group Hug'' or in other words, “the three G’s in K3G'' that resolve all conflict when it comes to love. Introducing the recently announced Love Storiyaan, the filmmaker speaks about real love stories, stating, “asal zindagi mein pyaar ko ladna padta hai against hatred, prejudice, and fear.” adding how their journey of finding love has given him hope. Prime Video’s upcoming original series Love Storiyaan is a six-part chronicle of real life love stories that dive deep into themes of love, hope, happiness, and triumph against all odds. Love Storiyaan is conceptualized by Somen Mishra told through the lens of six directors – Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal and Vivek Soni.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the series is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, created by Somen Mishra and has been inspired by real-life stories curated in collaboration with India Love Project, a social media community founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. Love Storiyaan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, this Valentine’s Day, on February 14.