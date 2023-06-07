'Pyaar Ka Puchnama' actor Sonnalli Seygall ties knot with Ashesh Sajani; couple exudes charm in first official wedding photos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Luv Ranjan's film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame actor Sonalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajani at a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Sonalli shared a string of pictures from her wedding which she captioned, "Sabr & Shukr."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtLtO6trgiM/

In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen sitting inside the Gurudwara. The actor looked extremely beautiful as she donned pretty a pretty pink embellished saree for her special day. Ashesh, on the other hand, opted for an off-white sherwani paired with a pink turban.

The 'Jai Mummy Di' actor also shared a picture from their wedding rituals.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the newly wedded couple.

Shama Sikander commented, "My loves."

"Congratulations to both of you," a fan wrote.

Actor Ridhima Pandit wrote, "congratulations," followed by multiple pink heart emoticons.

"Congratulations god bless you both always," a user wrote.

Several B-town celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Shama Sikander, director Luv Ranjan, actor Sunny Singh, Mandir Bedi, Sahil Salathia, and Chahatt Khanna among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonnalli debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' directed by Luv Ranjan. Sonnalli was also seen in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Jai Mummy Di' and 'Wedding Pulao'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor