Quavo shares emotional note mourning his nephew Takeoff's death

American rapper and record producer Quavo has recently broken the silence on his nephew and Migos music companion Takeoff's death with a heartfelt message.

According to Page Six, in a lengthy note shared on Instagram, in which he reflected on their lives together, Quavo wrote, "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move,"

Quavo shared that he and Takeoff's first dream was to be pro-wrestling "tag partners" on WWE before they formed the rap group Migos alongside Offset. He also recalled how "unbothered" Takeoff used to be, stating he "never got mad" and "never raised his voice."

Quavo concluded by saying, "Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart," and asking for Takeoff to ask God to reunite them one day, reported Page Six.

The 'Hotel Lobby' rapper was present when Takeoff was shot dead at the age of 28 outside of a bowling alley in Houston on November 1.

As per the reports of Variety, Police informed KPRC Houston that there was a gathering of 40 to 50 people there when the shooting happened. Quavo was uninjured, while Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. After being shot, two more victims were brought to the hospital.

The exact reason for the shootout is still unknown, but video of Quavo arguing in the moments leading up to the fatal incident recently surfaced online.

Though the late rapper's killer has not been arrested, and while police conduct their investigation, Takeoff's family, friends and fans have begun to mourn his death.

As per Page Six, Quavo, Offset and Cardi B, attended Takeoff's wake in Atlanta memorial service on Thursday night and, later on, his 'Celebration of Life' ceremony on Friday.

