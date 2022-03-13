Queen Elizabeth may not meet Prince Harry's daughter after royal rift

British Queen Elizabeth II will not be able to meet Prince Harry's nine-month-old daughter Lilibet anytime soon, as the prince will not be attending the March 29 memorial services for his grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

As per Page Six, Prince Harry, who has been pushing for security to be provided for his family during any visit to the UK, cited safety concerns as the reason they would skip the memorial.

"The Duke (of Sussex) will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible," the Prince said in the statement. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children live in California.

Meghan and Harry's second child, Lilibet, was born June 4, 2021. The prince's refusal to travel overseas means that chances are now slim the Queen, 95, will meet her great-granddaughter.

"He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen," said 'Harry' biographer Angela Levin. "He'll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

( With inputs from ANI )

