Quentin Tarantino to attend Cannes 2023 as honorary guest

Los Angeles [US], April 20 : Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has been named an honorary guest at the upcoming edition of Directors' Fortnight, the selection running alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

The tribute will take place on May 25, on the closing of Directors Fortnight, Variety reported.

"As an exceptional and generous cinephile, Tarantino is at home at the Fortnight. He will be our guest this year to present a secret screening and discuss his counter-history of cinema," said Directors' Fortnight in a statement. Tarantino was recently in Paris to promote his first non-fiction book, 'Cinema Speculation', which tells his coming-of-age as a director through a look at iconic American films from the 1970s era.

The competition which described itself as a "counter-programming of free-spirited films from all over the world" noted that it launched in Cannes in 1969, just as the period of filmmaking history in Tarantino's book, when a "new generation of filmmakers rose against old Hollywood" began.

Tarantino is returning to Cannes four years after he world-premiered Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the festival, and 29 years after he won the Palme d'Or for Pulp Fiction.

