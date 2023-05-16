Quirk, Sass and whole lot of fun as Amol Parashar and Ahsaas Channa grace the sets of ‘By Invite Only’

Amazon miniTV revealed the promo of the upcoming episode of its celebrity chat show ‘By Invite Only’. The new episode will revolve around a quirky, sassy, and funny interaction between Renil and two very popular YouTube faces Amol Parashar and Ahsaas Channa. The two actors have made a mark with their spectacular performances in diverse projects and are now set to come together for an entertaining chat.

Both Amol and Ahsaas will be seen in a peppy mode to entertain their fans! The promo unfolds with Renil mocking Amol by saying, “Aapke bare mein to kafi charche hui hai”. Giggling in response, Amol said, “I also have heard of it". The eccentric tit-a-tete conversation explores their love lives where Ahsaas comments, “I want to know about you( Amol)”. Amol in all wittiness says, “There must be someone who has an interest in me”.

In an open discussion about OTT culture, Amol shared how OTT platforms have helped the artists, he also added, “If OTT is not there then you would not invite us”. Further to that Renil added, “Yes, if OTT is not there then I would not be here today”, oscillating the conversation among the guests, from their work, personal life and many more..the episode promo promises a fun watch.



Amol sharing his excitement about the show said, "It’s fun and challenging to be in the hot seat and be grilled with questions across an array of topics and I’ve loved the spotlight! Looking forward to spill some tea as Renil grills Ahsaas and I. The audience are in for a joy ride!”

Ahsaas commented saying, “I am super excited to be on the show and see what does Renil have in store for me and Amol. By Invite Only is fun, exciting and all kinds of mischief, and I can’t wait for audiences to hear all the gup!” By Invite Only is produced by The Zoom Studios and the latest episode will premiere on 16th May 2023, on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.