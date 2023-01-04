R Kelly silenced Aaliyah with Non disclosure agreement after marriage annulment

New documentary series based on singers Aaliyah and R Kelly has revealed that the pair was once married and at that point, Aaliyah was just 15 years old! That's not it, R. Kelly silenced Aaliyah and her family with a non-disclosure agreement.

The new claims were made in Lifetime's 'Surviving R. Kelly,' final episodes aired on January 2 and 3. The docuseries revolved around R. Kelly's 2022 federal trial, in which the NDA was used as evidence. The late Aaliyah was Jane Doe #1 in the trial.

According to Variety, after years of the media and music industry scandalising her marriage to the now-convicted singer in the 1990s, the 'Surviving R. Kelly' uses Aaliyah's story to highlight her as a victim of R. Kelly.

According to Variety, Aaliyah's debut album, 'Age Ain't Nothing but a Number,' was released in 1994 when she was 14. The album's lead songwriter and producer was R. Kelly, who was Aaliyah's mentor and was introduced to her by her uncle, music executive and manager Barry Hankerson. Rumours circulated at the time of the album's release that the 15-year-old Aaliyah and the 27-year-old R. Kelly were in a relationship.

In August 1994, the couple secretly married. Aaliyah was 15 at the time, but her marriage certificate listed her as 18 years old. Aaliyah's parents annulled the marriage in February 1995.

In 'Surviving R. Kelly,' members of R. Kelly's camp who were present when the couple married expressed their regret over the marriage in on-camera interviews.

Individuals close to both R. Kelly and Aaliyah revealed new details about the alleged legal agreement between R. Kelly and Aaliyah's family.

According to Variety, members of Aaliyah's family declined to comment to producers of the Lifetime docuseries 'Surviving R. Kelly'.

Gem Pratt, R. Kelly's childhood friend and former security guard, also appeared in 'Surviving R. Kelly' and claimed that Aaliyah's father was furious about the marriage and forced the annulment. Pratt claimed that Aaliyah's family had a contract with R. Kelly that stated they would not press charges against him for the illegal marriage once it was annulled; in exchange, R. Kelly sold the rights to his first three albums to Aaliyah's family, providing them with a financial incentive.

"Her dad didn't want her anywhere near him," Pratt said in the docuseries, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

