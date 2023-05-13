R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn's next supernatural thriller film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : After Ajay Devgn, actor R Madhavan to star in director Vikas Bahl's next supernatural thriller film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new announcement and wrote, "R MADHAVAN JOINS AJAY DEVGN FOR SUPERNATURAL THRILLER... #RMadhavan will share screen space for the first time with #AjayDevgn in #PanoramaStudios' supernatural thriller, directed by #VikasBahl... The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in #Mumbai, #Mussoorie and #London. Produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak."

Madhavan will be essaying the pivotal role. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space.

On Friday, the exciting news of Ajay being part of the film was announced.

Sharing the news on Insta, Taran Adarsh wrote. "AJAY DEVGN - PANORAMA - VIKAS BAHL COLLABORATE FOR A SUPERNATURAL THRILLER... After the #Blockbuster success of #Drishyam2, #AjayDevgn and #PanoramaStudios reunite for a supernatural thriller, which will be directed by #VikasBahl... The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in #Mumbai, #Mussoorie and #London."

The producers are all set to increase this excitement, ensuring a powerhouse star cast!

