R. Madhavan: 'You'd be blamed for the complaints you have if you don't vote'

Mumbai, May 20 Actor R. Madhavan said he feels good after exercising a citizen's right to vote after doing exactly that in Mumbai on Monday morning.

The actor took to X, formerly called Twitter, and shared a video featuring him and his wife, Sarita.

He said that the complaints people have about “infrastructure and banking” will be blamed on those who have not cast their vote and yet complain.

"Zimmedari poori ki humne. ... We voted and I am feeling good. Aap bhi jaaiye vote kijiye fir baadme guilty mat feel kijiye (You too go and vote if you don't want to feel guilty afterwards)," the actor said.

He added: "Kyunki agar aap vote nahi karoge to fir infrastructure, banking, jitni cheezon ki shikayaatein aap kar rahe ho uski zimmedaar aap hi hongay. Jaayein vote kariye. (If you don't go and vote, they you will be blamed for your complaints about infrastructure or banking and other things. Go and vote.)”

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which covers 49 seats, including the ones in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and Bhiwandi, is taking place now.

Several Bollywood personalities, notably Mahesh Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Farhan Akhtar, to name a few, have already cast their vote.

