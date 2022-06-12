R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' trailer launched at Times Square

Bollywood actor and filmmaker R Madhavan's biographical drama movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which is based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, launched the trailer on the NASDAQ billboard at Times Square on Saturday.

Madhavan, who has directed, produced, written as well as starred in the film, was present at the trailer launch along with former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan.

Speaking about the trailer being screened on the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square, R Madhavan said, "It is all very surreal! Time has gone by so quickly - it feels like it was only yesterday we were shooting the film and now, here we are, a few days away from the film's release, screening the trailer on the world's most coveted billboard! With God's grace, I'm thankful for all the love and affection we have received so far. We are looking forward to seeing you in the theatres on July 1st!"

He also shared a glimpse of the trailer launch where the trailer was received with much applause and love with people all across the world hooting and cheering.

For those unaware, Madhavan and the ISRO scientist are on a 12-day promotional tour. Recently, while Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan were promoting the film in Stafford, Texas, Mayor Cecil Willis declared that June 3 will be celebrated as Nambi Narayanan Day.

They also met astronaut Sunita Williams and interacted with her during their visit to Texas.

The 12-day promotional tour will also see Madhavan travelling to locations like Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Arizona, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, along with Nambi Narayanan.

The film is set to release on July 1, 2022. Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film.

The film will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It has been shot in India, Franc, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. It will be out in several languages including Hindi, Tamil and English.

( With inputs from ANI )

