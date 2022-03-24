Rachel Zegler, Serena Williams, J.K. Simmons join presenters for Oscars

Los Angeles, March 24 Rachel Zegler, Jacob Elordi, Serena and Venus Williams, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott and J.K. Simmons are among the final batch of presenters for the 94th Oscar, the Academy Awards announced recently, reports 'Variety'.

They are set to join previously announced presenters including Elliot Page, Bill Murray, Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Rami Malek, Lily James, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Zoe Kravitz.

As per 'Variety', 'West Side Story' star Zegler, who revealed on Sunday that she hadn't received a ticket to the Oscars yet, was invited to present on Tuesday following backlash to her not having a ticket.

After the announcement, Zegler tweeted: "Well folks, I can't believe I'm saying this but… see you on Sunday! The absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our 'Snow White' producers worked some real-life magic, and I am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @WestsideMovie fam at the Oscars."

She continued in a thread, "It's not lost on me that being able to shoot a film the scale of 'Snow White' during COVID is not easy, and any adjustment to our schedule is no small sacrifice… and obviously a huge thank you to @TheAcademy @WillPackerProds for the presenter spot; I'm so excited to open that shiny envelope. I could not be more grateful to everyone who helped make this possible. Seriously. Now, what to wear."

Oscars producer Will Packer, said in a statement accessed by 'Variety', "Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe. That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking."

Last year's ceremony went without a host, in what the Academy called an "ensemble" format. This year's ceremony will be hosted by the comic trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, with additional presenters to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 94th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets around the world on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. They will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor