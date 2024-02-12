Rachi Sharma: Krishna Kaul never takes his work for granted

Mumbai, Feb 12 Actress Rachi Sharma is drawing inspiration from her 'Kumkum Bhagya' co-star Krishna Kaul, saying how she has never seen the latter taking the work for granted, and his drive to give his best every time is commendable.

After the recent 20-year leap, audiences have been hooked on the journey of estranged couple Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) daughters -- Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) and Khushi (Simran Budharup).

In the last couple of weeks, Krishna and Rachi have shot many scenes together, which has led to a great rapport between the two actors.

Rachi has openly shared her experience of working alongside Krishna, expressing her joy and gratitude for having him as her co-star.

The actress said: “I have been having a great time exploring the character of Poorvi and working with Krishna has been an incredible experience. He is not just a talented actor but also a welcoming co-star who has responsibly carried forward the legacy of 'Kumkum Bhagya' for years.”

“I've never seen him take his work for granted. He is indeed an inspiration, and his drive to give his best every time is commendable. There is so much I learn from him every day; I genuinely feel I couldn't have asked for a better co-star,” shared Rachi.

“We share a great bond on and off-screen, I am grateful to be working and sharing on-screen space with him,” she added.

In the recent episodes, viewers got to watch Poorvi and Rajvansh's (Abrar Qazi) magnificent wedding with splendour and pure exhilaration but in the twist of fate, Ranbir and Prachi missed meeting each other during the wedding.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor