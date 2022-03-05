Racing Against Time: Saiyami Kher feels good to be working round-the-clock

Mumbai, March 5 Actress Saiyami Kher shares how she is managing to do multiple projects and juggling her time between the sets of movies 'Ghoomer' and 'Faadu'.

The actress had quite a busy start to the year, with back-to-back film announcements.

Saiyami, who acted in film 'Mirzya' and Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Choked' is quite happy to be occupied and working double shifts to complete the shoot of the new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and 'Faadu' directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary.

Saiyami also took cricket training as a part of the preparation for R. Balki's 'Ghoomer.'

Saiyami shares: "It feels so good to be working round the clock. This is all an actor waits for. I know how tough the waiting game has been so now when I have long hours of work I'm just very grateful and very happy."

