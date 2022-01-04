Radhe Shyam gets an offer of rupees 400 crores for direct release on OTT

The third COVID-19 wave has hit the film industry hard with a number of big-ticket films being postponed. Speculations are rife that the release of Prabhas’ upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam may get pushed to another date citing the rising cases of Covid infections and subsequent restrictions imposed by the various state governments. However, the officials of the film’s team have rubbished all speculations adding that for now, the film stands to release on January 14. The official statement from UV Creations said, "There is no change in the release plans of `Radhe Shyam’. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don`t believe the rumors."

While there is the news coming about Radhe Shyam being postponed, the rumors are also doing rounds that the film got 400 crores offered from the OTT platform for direct release. Some OTT platform officials approached the makers, with massive deals apparently.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took his Twitter, and shared this news he wrote, “#RadheShyam Rs 400 cr is being offered by a leading OTT platform for direct release. #Prabhas (sic).”

The makers, hence, released a new poster with the release date from `Radhe Shyam’, which assures the fans that there is no postponement regarding the `Radhe Shyam’ release.