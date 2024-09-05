Radhika Muthukumar on her debut mother role: 'Emotions need to be authentic'

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actress Radhika Muthukumar, who is stepping into the character of a mother for the first time with the show 'Main Dil Tum Dhadkan', is excited yet aware of the challenges that come with portraying such a significant role.

'Main Dil Tum Dhadkan' brings this timeless sentiment to life by exploring the depth of maternal emotion. The show features Vrinda Mathur, a modern-day Yasodha who faces societal challenges in her determined quest to stay with her son, Krish.

Radhika, who essays the role of Vrinda said: "I am really excited to play Vrinda in 'Main Dil Tum Dhadkan'. This is my debut as a mother on screen, and it’s a demanding role. My character depicts 'Aaj Ki Yashoda', and it beautifully highlights the bond of a mother with her child."

"The emotions need to be authentic and heartfelt. While I’m not a mother in real life, I’m working hard to embody the character’s essence and convey her sincere dedication. I hope the audience will connect with Vrinda and understand her determination to do everything she can for her child," she added.

‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ promises to be an emotional journey, offering a modern twist on the classic story of Yashoda. Through Vrinda’s challenges and sacrifices, the show will highlight the complexities and unconditional love that define a mother's bond with her child.

‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ will air soon on Shemaroo Umang.

Meanwhile, Radhika has worked both in the Hindi and Marathi industries. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the comedy show, 'Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal'.

In 2017, Radhika made her film debut with Kedar Shinde's Marathi movie, 'Rangeela Rayabaa'.

