Raftaar comes up with new song 'Morni'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Rapper Raftaar's song 'Morni' in collaboration with Sukh-E has been unveiled.

'Morni' is a party track infused with a 90s pop vibe.

Excited to see how the audience reacts to the song, Raftaar said, "It's a fun number, we had a great time shooting it. The entire team is very amazing, love how it's come out."

Sukh-E also expressed his excitement, stating, "When so many talented people come together, you get a sure shot hit. And the credibility Raftaar brings with his name is unmatched, so being a part of Morni was an absolute privilege."

The video is directed by Crevixa and the famous choreographer duo Piyush Shazia have given the dance steps for this one.

Sondous Moufakir features in Saregama's song.

On collaborating with Raftaar and Sukh-E, Sondous said, "It was a no-brainer for me to take on this song. It is such a happening party number. I thoroughly loved working on this."

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, she was seen promoting the song with Raftaar.

