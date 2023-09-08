Raghav Juyal overjoyed as he arrives in Toronto for his first international film festival with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga

Actor Raghav Juyal is brimming with excitement as he arrived in Toronto to make his debut appearance at an international film festival for his remarkable film "Kill." The highly anticipated action-packed thriller is set to make it world premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival 2023 (TIFF) as part of the coveted Midnight Madness program competing for People's Choice Award.

"Kill," directed by the accomplished Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is generating palpable anticipation in the industry. The film boasts a compelling narrative, intense action sequences, and captivating performances, with Raghav Juyal sharing the screen alongside Lakshya.This marks a significant milestone for Raghav Juyal, who has garnered praise for his experimental portrayal in the film. His presence at the Toronto International Film Festival is a testament to his exceptional talent and his growing influence and appetite as an actor to continue doing new and innovative work

The film's inclusion in the Midnight Madness program, known for showcasing bold and innovative cinema, underscores its distinctive approach and cinematic prowess. "Kill" has successfully merged the creative prowess of two industry giants—Guneet Monga's Oscar-winning production house Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's acclaimed Dharma Productions—creating a production of remarkable caliber.

Raghav Juyal shares his sentiments about the festival, stating, "Attending TIFF for the first time as an actor is a surreal feeling. 'Kill' has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for this opportunity. Working with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and the talented cast has been an enriching experience. I didn’t imagine 3 years back, that I will as an actor get to evolve so quick. I am lucky that I get to work with such incredible and respected names who are entrusting me with such hard hitting roles. I was largely known for comedy, but I was determined to evolve. And this recognition to be part of TIFF of a film in a genre I have never been a part of is truly rewarding”.

"Kill" is poised to make a resounding impact on the global stage, showcasing the collaborative efforts of exceptional talents in the industry. As Raghav Juyal takes center stage at TIFF, the film is primed to garner international recognition acclaim.