Raghav Juyal undergoes intense boxing training for 'Yudhra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : After featuring in the family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', actor Raghav Juyal is now set to try his hands in the action thriller genre.

Raghav will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Yudhra' alongside actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The sources close to the actor revealed that he took intense boxing training to perform high-octane stunts in 'Yudhra,' which is an out-and-out action film.

Speaking about this, Raghav said, "I have taken up boxing in the past. But took a pause after that. However, when the film came to me, I resumed my training. It came in handy for the film. Yudhra is a marvelous action film and this skill set added to the prep of my character."

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022.

The makers announced the film in 2021 with a special video.

In the more-than-a-minute-long teaser, Siddhant unleashes his mean avatar, while saving his supposed lady-love Malavika.

New release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Raghav played the role of Salman Khan's brother in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, southern star Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Bhumika Chawla.

His call to fame was when he aced and started a new form of dancing, with his unique Slow Motion Dance that earned him love from fans. He has been nicknamed as the King of Slow Motion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor