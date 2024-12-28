Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter, Charms Fans with Sweet Gesture at Airport (Watch Video)

Bollywood's star kids have always been a hot topic among fans, with their photos and videos often going viral on social media. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur and Jeh, are two of the most popular and beloved star kids. Now, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, has joined the ranks of these popular star kids. A recent video of Raha has taken social media by storm.

The video, shared on Viral Bhayani's Instagram page, was taken at the airport. In the clip, Raha is seen with her parents, Alia and Ranbir. The adorable little girl, standing by Alia’s side, sweetly bids goodbye to the paparazzi in her charming voice. Following this, she blows a flying kiss to the photographers, which makes Alia smile uncontrollably.

This cute gesture from Raha has captured the hearts of fans, who flooded the comments section with praise. "How sweet," "She is a superstar," and "She is so cute and her voice is sweet too," were just some of the comments from fans who couldn’t get enough of the little one’s cuteness.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and Alia gave birth to Raha on November 6, 2022. Now two years old, Raha recently celebrated her second birthday, continuing to steal the spotlight with her endearing charm.