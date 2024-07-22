Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested in Dubai Over Defamation Complaint by Former Manager - Reports

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was reportedly arrested in Dubai following a defamation complaint filed by his former manager, Salman Ahmed. According to reports, Khan was detained at Dubai Airport on Monday after Ahmed lodged the complaint.

Khan, who was in Dubai for a musical engagement, was held at the immigration center before being taken into custody for questioning. The complaint stems from a dispute between Khan and Ahmed, who was dismissed from his managerial position several months ago.

Pakistan's Geo News reports, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been arrested in Dubai over a defamation complaint by his former manager Salman Ahmed, according to Dubai police sources. Rahat’s former manager Ahmed had submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities, as… pic.twitter.com/NYalzn1x6F — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

However, Khan has publicly rejected the arrest reports as "fake news" and urged his fans to disregard them.