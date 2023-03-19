Rahul Jain's new song 'Wo Din' will be all about love, friendship

Mumbai, March 19 Singer, music composer, and lyricist Rahul Jain, who has given his voice to many tracks like 'Yaara', 'Bepannah 2.0', 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain' and 'Janam Pe Janam', is all set to work on his new song, 'Wo Din' featuring renowned social media influencer Kapil Soni.

Rahul said: "The song has a friendly vibe. It will define the bond that you share with your friend for life and will relive all those happy memories. All friends are surely going to resonate with the upcoming song. The song is emotional and will teach about friendship, love, and companionship."

