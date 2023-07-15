Rahul Roy reveals Salman Khan paid his hospital bill after brain stroke three years ago

90s superstar Rahul Roy who suffered health scare in 2020 revealed that his medical bill was cleared by actor Salman Khan after he remained in the hospital for 1.5 months following his brain stroke. It took him a lot of time to recover from his brain stroke. In a new interview, Rahul's soul sister Priyanka Roy called Salman Khan a ‘gem’ for helping them.

Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, “I want to also say thanks to Salman Khan because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February.” She also clarified that the LAC director had paid some money which was from Rahul’s pending remuneration for the film. However, it wasn't enough. “He (Salman Khan) had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now,” she added. The most beautiful thing is Salman did not speak about it in front of the media. This is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn't ask him, I could have asked. Somebody out of the whole crowd comes and asks in reality if you are actually in trouble and that's the biggest thing. This is called you are a star. Not just being a star in front of the camera,” Priyanka also said. Rahul added, “Salman k sath sab log boltein hai woh aisa hai, woh waisa hai (People think Salman is this and that), but for me, he is a good person.” Priyanka further said that she told her brother to approach Salman for work as his health is fine. Earlier this year, director Kanu Behl's Agra, starring Rahul Roy, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Rahul was last seen in the Zee5 film Cabaret.