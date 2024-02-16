Raisinghani vs Risinghani: Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget Reunite After 14 Years in New Sony Liv Series

One of the top on-screen pairs in the TV industry is Karan and Jennifer Winget. They were last seen in Dill Mill Gaye, and fans were eagerly anticipating their return. Now, after 14 years, this charming duo is back on screen.

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget Raisinghani's show is live on the Sony Liv app. This series, airing three times a week, premiered on Feb 12, and the chemistry between them remains as strong as it was 14 years ago.

While talking about this reunion after almost a decade, Karan Wahi expressed his feelings. While talking to the media portal actor stated “It's a nostalgic moment for us and our fans to reunite with Jenni on screen after 14 years. However, this time around, our chemistry and roles have evolved. Viewers will witness rivalry, redemption, and passion between us rather than just romance, adding a new layer of intrigue to the series. Our characters are imbued with emotion and complexity, injecting passion and excitement into each scene. This reunion not only signifies a return but also a fresh perspective on our on-screen dynamics. I'm confident that audiences will embrace this change.”

About Show

Raisinghani vs. Risinghani' explores the lives of three professionals dealing with intricate ethical dilemmas and the challenge of making the right choices over convenient ones. Apart from Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, the series also features Reem Sheikh. The show airs every Monday to Wednesday at 8 PM exclusively on Sony Liv. Fans can expect a fresh perspective on the on-screen relationship between Karan and Jennifer, with the series injecting new layers of intrigue and complexity into their characters.