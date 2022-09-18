Raj Anadkat, Adaa Khan exude love in 'Ho Gaya Hai Naal Tere Pyar'

Mumbai, Sep 18 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma' fame Raj Anadkat and 'Naagin' star Adaa Khan will share the screen space for the latest music video, 'Ho Gaya Hai Naal Tere Pyar', sung by Rajdeep Chatterjee.

The romantic number is all about how exciting being in love can be.

Talking about being part of the music video and working with Adaa, Raj said: "I am super excited for my second song, 'Ho Gaya Hai Naal Tere Pyar'. It's my second song with Ramji. It was fun shooting in Dubai. I worked with Adaa Khan for the first time and it was a good experience. I am sure people will fall in love with our new song."

He also expressed his gratitude to his fans for making his first song 'Sorry Sorry' a hit.

"Thanks to all my fans for making my first song a super hit. It has crossed 21 million views and is still counting. I want everyone to show more and more love for my second song too and make it a super duper hit. I can't wait to share this song with them," he said.

Adda added: "'Ho Gaya Hai Naal Tere Pyar' has a feeling everyone has felt at some point of time. It has a very youthful melody. I had a great time shooting for the song. I would like to thank each and every person for making this song so beautiful."

Music composer and director Ramji Gulati said: "'Ho Gaya Hai Naal Tere Pyar' is all about that feeling when you don't want the day to end so you'll never have to part with the person you like. That rush of freedom when you love someone - that's what makes it so special."

"If you have ever fallen in love, 'Ho Gaya Hai Naal Tere Pyar' is your song. Working with Ramji was a great experience. His knack for music is outstanding. Raj and Adaa have done full justice to the song. No one could have performed the song better than them," said Rajdeep.

Penned by Moody Akkhar and produced by Jitin Agarwal and Rajesh Talesara, the song will be out on September 19.

