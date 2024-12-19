Raj Kundra Addresses False Allegations: “Someone Was Trying to Pull Me Into a Bigger Game”

For the past three years, businessman Raj Kundra has been at the center of media scrutiny and public controversy due to allegations of creating and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps. Recently, the businessman cleared the air regarding these allegations, categorically denying his involvement in producing pornographic content. In a candid conversation, Raj Kundra revealed how the matter came to his attention. "I had an issue with someone—a business rival—and I didn’t think they would have the courage to involve me in such things. But when I was in police custody, late at night, people would come and say that it was someone from the inside who was behind this. That’s when I started understanding the message coming through loud and clear—this was a vendetta, a personal grudge. Someone was trying to pull me into a bigger game. Slowly, things started coming to light, and I received a lot of information," Raj Kundra shared.

Further he adds, "After that, I wrote to the authorities, naming those I believed were involved in this entire system. There’s a lot to uncover here, and as more truths are revealed, it will become evident that this isn’t just about vendetta. "Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 on charges of violating obscenity laws, cheating, and conspiracy. The Mumbai Police began investigating after receiving a complaint about pornographic videos being uploaded to certain mobile platforms. Kundra and his associates were accused of operating an app called HotShots, which reportedly hosted explicit content produced by his company.

However, Raj Kundra recently shared his side of the story for the first time, reflecting on his journey of resilience and his faith in justice.“I will be rebuilding myself from the rubble. I will not let anyone tear it down without a fight. I owe it to myself, to my family, and to everyone who has believed in me to stand tall and see this through to the end,” he concluded.