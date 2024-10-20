Raj Kundra Fasts With Shilpa on Karva Chauth, Showing Love and Support

Raj Kundra has always been a strong support for his wife, Shilpa Shetty, in everything she does. Whether it’s her career or personal goals, Raj is there, encouraging her at every step. Raj Kundra took to Instagram to share a heartfelt story dedicated to wife Shilpa Shetty, proving once again that he is the perfect example of a loving husband. He wrote, “Fasting for the one who fills my life with love, laughter and unconditional support!”

On Karva Chauth, Raj takes it a step further by fasting alongside Shilpa. This act shows his deep commitment to their relationship. It’s not just about following tradition—it’s about showing respect, love, and equality in their marriage. By sharing this ritual, Raj acknowledges the effort Shilpa puts into the day and highlights the strength of their bond.

This year marks the 15th time Raj will fast with Shilpa for Karva Chauth, showing once again that their relationship is built on mutual love and support. His gesture is a reminder that being there for your partner in all moments, big or small, is what truly strengthens a relationship.