Raja Kumari exudes elegance, oomph at Cannes in caped outfit by Manish Malhotra

Mumbai, May 25 Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for her chartbuster song 'City Slums', recently attended the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a stunning red custom ensemble designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

The red ensemble came with a cape and long trail at the back.

Raja Kumari attended the film festival for Inde wild, a beauty ecosystem,founded by Diipa Khosla. Speaking of her debut, Raja Kumari said: "I am so honoured to have been asked to attend the Cannes Film Festival and support my friend Diipa Khosla and Ind Wild."

