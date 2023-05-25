Raja Kumari exudes elegance, oomph at Cannes in caped outfit by Manish Malhotra

Published: May 25, 2023

Mumbai, May 25 Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for her chartbuster song 'City Slums', recently attended ...

Mumbai, May 25 Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for her chartbuster song 'City Slums', recently attended the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a stunning red custom ensemble designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

The red ensemble came with a cape and long trail at the back.

Raja Kumari attended the film festival for Inde wild, a beauty ecosystem,founded by Diipa Khosla. Speaking of her debut, Raja Kumari said: "I am so honoured to have been asked to attend the Cannes Film Festival and support my friend Diipa Khosla and Ind Wild."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

