Rajamouli's RRR beats Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots to become third highest grossing Indian film in Japan

Exceeding all expectations, ace director Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which released in Japan on October 21, has become the third highest grossing Indian film in Japan, overtaking Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots. The film, which was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan, has minted JPY 180 million in 17 days.

Rajinikanth’s Muthu, released 24 years ago, remains the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Japan with a box office collection of JPY400 million. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 with a box office collection of JPY300 million is on the second position. The filmmaker’s RRR has now occupied the third position. The RRR team was recently in Japan for the movie promotions. The film released in India on 22 March 2022 in all major Indian languages and enjoyed a massive box office success. After a couple of weeks, the film gained attention from the overseas audience and the momentum only got higher with notable Hollywood personalities like James Gunn, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris praising the film.