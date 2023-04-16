Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta crowned Femina Miss India 2023

Imphal (Mpur) [India], April 16 : Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony on Saturday.

Along with Nandini, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up and Mpur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as 2nd runner-up.

On Sunday, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, congratulated the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2023 with the caption, which read, " C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S. All of these ladies have a powerful voice and we're sure that they're going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in."

They added, "We've seen the passion with which they've worked for these positions and must say that there's no one more deserving! Congratulations, ladies- it's time to celebrate.

Let's pop the champagne!"

Talking about the background of our Femina Miss India 2023 hails from Kota. The 19-year-old beauty queen holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Mpur. With nearly a six-decade-long famed legacy of transforming the lives of young talented women and changing the landscape of glamour and the fashion industry of India. The vows to continue its tradition of creating influential beauty ambassadors, supporting young women in their quest to explore their potential and empowering them to become a positive force for change.

The grand finale ceremony held on April 15 was a star-studded affair and celebrated the ethos of beauty in diversity. The evening kickstarted with a breathtaking performance by the former winners of the pageant, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Mka Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shiv Jadhav - dressed in exquisite and finely crafted lehengas from Mohey.

Moving onto the show, the audience was entertained by the highly anticipated performances by Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The evening's proceedings were led by Msh Paul and Bhumi Pednaker who kept the audience engaged with their wits and improvisations.

The gala event witnessed multiple rounds of captivating fashion sequences featuring the beautiful 30-state winners in a stunning collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes. The state winners were judged by an elite panel consisting of Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and Mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director and writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and distinguished designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura. The state winners interacted with the jury panel and took to their questions with great confidence.

The showpiece contest culminated in the coronation ceremony, wherein the outgoing queens crowned the new winners. Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023, who will go onto represent India at the Miss World content.

