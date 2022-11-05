Rajat Kapoor doesn't work a lot on his characters

Mumbai, Nov 5 This may come across as a surprise but actor Rajat Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the upcoming political thriller series 'Tanaav', has shared that he doesn't put much effort into his characters.

But, despite a casual approach to his characters, the actor has delivered some of the most impressive performances in his career. He surely knows what buttons to push in order to sketch a terrific performance.

Talking to , the 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' actor said: "The idea of a character for me doesn't exist. It's not like a character lies somewhere outside of your body. But having said that, I would like to mention that the external appearance of the character, the costumes and inputs from the director greatly help me craft my characters."

'Tanaav' is the official Indian remake of the hit Israeli show 'Fauda' in which Rajat will reprise the role of Captain Ayub. Apart from an ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M. K. Raina, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa and Zarina Wahab, the show also features local talents from Kashmir.

Talking about working with local talents, the actor further mentioned: "I was enthralled by the casting of the show, what beautiful and skillful actors the makers got! And since the local talents know everything in and out about the place, subconsciously it also enhances your performance without you realising it. So, it was a great experience working on the show."

Produced by Applause Entertainment, 'Tanaav's is dropping on OTT platform SonyLIV on November 11.

