Rajeev Sen accuses Charu Asopa of having affair with Karan Mehra

The mud-slinging between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa has taken an unexpected turn. In a shocking revelation, Sushmita Sen's brother recently accused the actress of having an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of physical abuse and adultery. She had accused Rajeev of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Now, giving it back, Rajeev said that Charu is playing the 'woman card' and was romantically involved with Mehra.

Rajeev Sen told Hindustan Times "Charu has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation. Revealing Charu’s alleged romance with Karan Mehra, Sen spoke about the voice notes he received from Charu’s mother and said, "One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” he added.

After giving their marriage a second chance, the duo has once again decided to part ways reportedly. Rajeev blocked Charu on Instagram, while she deleted all his pictures from her social media. Charu tied the knot with Rajeev in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year. The two headed for divorce a few months ago. However, they decided to stay together to be with their daughter