Rajeev Sen shares note for sister Sushmita Sen after she suffers heart attack

Actor Sushmita Sen, on Thursday, made a shocking revelation that she had recently suffered a heart attack.

After the actor shared the news, her fans and well-wishers took to social media and sent best wishes for the 'Aarya' actor.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita's brother Rajeev also dropped a picture with his sister and wrote, "To my strongest. Bhai loves you the most."

Announcing the news on social media, Sushmita on Thursday shared a picture with her father on Instagram and wrote, "'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona' (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!"

Sushmita also shared her health update and informed her fans that she is currently doing fine.

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'.

And now Sushmita is gearing up for 'Aarya 3' along with her, Sikander Kher has also kept the audience engaged with his stellar performance.

The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead in the front for which he earned several awards earlier this year.

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her Digital debut.

( With inputs from ANI )

