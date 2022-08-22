Rajini begins shooting for his 169th film: Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer'

Chennai, Aug 22 Shooting for director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly-awaited 'Jailer', featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, began here on Monday.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Rajinikanth's 169th film, on Monday announced: "Jailer begins his action Today!"

Music director Anirudh, late on Sunday night, had dropped hints that the shooting was to begin on Monday. He took to Twitter and released a poster that said: "Jailer varaaru", or "Jailer is coming".

Sources say that shooting for the film is now underway at a venue that, at one point, used to house a popular hotel and restaurant in the city. Rajinikanth is to shoot in a police station set today.

On Sunday, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggested that a test shoot was being carried out on the set and that artists were seen carrying daggers and knives for their parts.

It is also said that Tammannaah Bhatia has been roped in for the project. There has, however, been no official confirmation in this regard.

In fact, the only actress to have confirmed her presence in the project is Ramya Krishnan, who is believed to have told a publication that she had begun working on the film from August 10.

Well-known stylist Aalim Hakim is roped in to style the Superstar for this film.

The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and has Anirudh scoring its music.

Other members of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced by the unit.

