Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj To Reunite After 38 years For Lokesh Kanagaraj 's "Thalaivar 171"

South superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain the audience with his charismatic aura with his upcoming movie 'Thalaivar 171' directed by the most celebrated director of the south Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ever since this movie was announced, makers have been giving surprises to their fans. The first surprise was that Shah Rukh Khan would be joining the cast and the second was that Sathyaraj would be also part of this film.

This duo will be seen after 38 years and fans can't keep calm about it. Sathyaraj who was the initial choice for the antagonist role in Shankar's directorial 'Sivaji' featuring Rajinikanth refused the offer, and it later went to Suman. The good news is now Lokesh Kanagaraj has convinced Sathyaraj to work with Rajinikanth, and the former is bringing up the much-awaited duo after 38 years.

This movie is packed of full surprises. Rajnikanth poster wearing a chain of watches has gone viral on social media. Other than Rajnikanth, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mohan are also said to be playing a prominent part in 'Thalaivar 171'. The first teaser is going to be released on 22nd of April which will fpr sure create a trend on social media.