Rajinikanth fans assault individuals over negative 'Jailer' review at Chennai's Vettri theatre

In an unexpected turn of events, two individuals faced physical assault from fervent Rajinikanth fans for delivering a negative review of the movie 'Jailer' while engaging with journalists at Vettri Theatre in Chennai's Chromepet.

The incident occurred amidst the backdrop of Rajinikanth fans gathering at multiple theatres across Chennai to celebrate the release of their beloved 'Thalaivar's' latest film on Thursday.

The fans' celebrations included lively activities such as bursting crackers, conducting pujas (ritual prayers), and energetically dancing to the tunes of the movie's songs. At Vettri Theatre, the enthusiastic fans even joined in singing the popular 'Hukkum' song alongside the film's music composer, Anirudh.

However, the celebratory atmosphere took a dark turn when agitated Rajinikanth supporters physically assaulted two individuals who had voiced negative opinions about the movie 'Jailer' during interviews with journalists about their experience at the first day's first show. This altercation sparked further tension, leading fans to assert that the two men were 'Thalapathy' Vijay supporters aiming to undermine 'Thalaivar's' film.

Media reports indicate that this incident follows a heated social media feud between Rajinikanth and Vijay fans, ignited by Thalaivar's statements during the 'Jailer' audio launch. Rajinikanth candidly revealed that his close friends had advised him to reconsider collaborating with Nelson Dilipkumar due to the lukewarm reception of Vijay's previous film 'Beast.' This statement fueled animosity among 'Thalapathy' (Vijay) fans, culminating in the familiar online rivalry.

Despite the mixed reviews, Rajinikanth also pointed out that the movie had achieved significant success at the box office. This incident underscores the intense emotions and fanaticism surrounding these iconic figures in the Tamil film industry.