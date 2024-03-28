Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'Thalaivar 171' Title Teaser Set to Release on April 22

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the popular directors of south. In early Decembers 2023 he announced that he will be taking break from social media to foccus on his next project 'Thalaivar 171' starring Superstar Rajinikanth. Everyone is super excited to see how this movie turns out. Lokesh recently revealed the title and teaser of the film will be released on 22nd April 2024.

Movie is written and directed by one and only Lokesh Kanagaraj with music scored by Anirudh and it is produced by Sun Pictures. In poster Stylish Rajnikanth is seen handcuffed with chain of wrist watches and mechanical parts of watch in background. This poster instantly got viral after release and people are anticipating what character shades of Rajnikanth will be seen in this movie.

'Thalaivar 171' is expected to hit the silver screen in January or the summer of 2025. Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that the movie will be a standalone film and not part of his LCU. The director recently announced that pre-production is underway, and filming is set to begin in June.