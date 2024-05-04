Rajinikanth snapped at Chennai post 'Vettaiyan' shooting in Mumbai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 : Megastar Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport on Saturday after his Mumbai schedule of 'Vettaiyan'.

He arrived in the city after shooting for his film 'Vettaiyan' in Mumbai.

In the videos captured by paps stationed outside the airport, Rajinikanth was seen in his casual outfit.

He wore a black T-shirt and denims.

Talking to the media, Rajinikanth gave an update on the 'Vettaiyan' shooting.

He said, "Shooting is 80 per cent over."

'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan also treated fans with a photo featuring him and Rajinikanth on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn't changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!"

On Friday, Lycra Production house shared the photos on their X handle and wrote, "The Titans of Indian Cinema! Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan grace the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai, with their unmatched charisma."

The photos capture Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth posing in black formals.

Recently, makers updated fans with the film's release date on social media.

Lyca Productions took to its X account to reveal the new poster of the film.

The poster featured Rajinikanth pointing a gun at someone off-screen. He sported black sunglasses and a blue shirt and carried a smile, The text on the poster read, "In Cinemas releasing worldwide October 2024."

The caption read, "Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER (calendar emoticon) Get ready to chase down the prey!"

Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. Rajinikanth was spotted filming for the movie in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor