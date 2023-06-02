Rajinikanth, Tamannaah celebrate wrap up of 'Jailer' shoot with a cake
By IANS | Published: June 2, 2023 11:21 AM 2023-06-02T11:21:02+5:30 2023-06-02T11:30:37+5:30
Mumbai, June 2 Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia have wrapped up shooting for their next film titled 'Jailer'. ...
Mumbai, June 2 Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia have wrapped up shooting for their next film titled 'Jailer'.
The film's maker Sun Pictures took to Twitter, where they shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations of the wrap up. In the images, Rajinikanth along with Tamannah and director Nelson Dillipkumar are seen cutting a cake.
Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter page and wrote: "It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10."
The film, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot inside a prison.
Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app