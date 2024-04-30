RajKummar Rao, Alaya F's romantic track 'Tumhe Hi Apna Maana Hai' from 'Srikanth' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : After 'Papa Kehte Hain 2.0', the makers of 'Srikanth' starring RajKummar Rao and Alaya F unveiled the new track 'Tumhe Hi Apna Maana Hai' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya treated fans with the song video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6Y7qjtItrd/

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Experience the magic of love through #TumheHiApnaMaanaHai - now streaming on all music platforms! Song is out."

The song captures the romantic moments of RajKummar and Alaya.

Recently, superstar Aamir Khan launched a new rendition of his iconic song 'Papa Kehte Hain' from 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', his debut film as a lead actor.

In 'Srikanth', RajKummar portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla. He is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

Returning to India, Srikanth focused on creating job opportunities for people with disabilities. The film featuring Rajkummar Rao will honour his remarkable journey.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the movie also stars Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. 'Srikanth' is slated to have a theatrical release on May 10, 2024.

