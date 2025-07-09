Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Announces Pregnancy, Couple to Welcome First Baby Soon

Bollywood's power couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa has announced that they are expecting their first baby. Couple who met on the set of the City of Lights instantly fell in love with each other and started dating in 2010. After dating for long period they got married in November 15, 2021 in presence of close family and friends. The couple announce their pregnancy after 4 years of marriage.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in a joint post posted a banner of with text, 'Baby On the Way' and both couple name on text. In caption Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Elated" (Cloud Nine).

Post instantly went viral on social media and entertainment fraternity. Popular director, Farah Khan has commented on Rajkumar's post saying, 'Finally told the news. It was very difficult for me to hide this news.'. Many celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha have commented and congratulated Rajkumar and Patralekha.