Rajkummar Rao becomes victim of fraud, his PAN card was misused to take a loan

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao today through his Twitter informed that he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan. He also claimed that because of this fraud, his credit score was affected although the actor asked Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

Rao taking his Twitter wrote, "#FraudAlert My PAN card has been misused and a small loan of 2,500 has been taken on my name. Due to this my civil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this."

#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 2, 2022

Rao recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Patralekha. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has several lineups for the films like Hit, Monica, O My Darling, and Bheed.