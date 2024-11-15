RajKummar Rao drops adorable throwback pic on 3rd wedding anniversary with wife Patralekha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actor RajKummar Rao is celebrating his third wedding anniversary with his wife and actor, Patralekha.

To mark the special day, RajKummar took to Instagram on Friday and shared a beautiful throwback picture from their wedding, which is sure to melt hearts.

In the picture, the couple is seen beaming with happiness, as they radiate love and joy.

RajKummar also added an adorable caption in Hindi to express his love for his wife.

It read, "It's been 3 years since the most beautiful day of our lives. Thank you all so much for your love and blessings" accompanied by heart emojies.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time.

They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

The actor was last seen in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which was released on October 11. The film also starred Triptii Dimri.

The actor was also seen in Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

