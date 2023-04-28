Rajkummar Rao Pens Heartfelt Note After Winning 'Best Actor' trophy at Filmfare

Rajkummar Rao bagged his fourth Filmfare Award on Thursday night and penned a heartwarming note thanking his wife Patralekha and the entire team of 'Badhaai Do'. He won the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)' award for his stellar performance in the film 'Badhaai Do'.

Rajkummar wrote, "Won the Best Actor Popular Award last night at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 for #BadhaaiDo. Thank you, God. This one is very very special. My 4th black lady and this wouldn’t have been possible without you my love @patralekhaa who always pushes and encourages me to do good work. Thank you love for always being there.

He further expressed his gratitude towards the entire team of 'Badhaai Do', his director and co-stars. "Thank you #Harshwardhan Kulkarni mere bhai and congratulations. You’re a magician and always keep this magic alive. #BadhaaiDo gave me a brother for life. @bhumipednekar Mubarak ho meri dost. Thank you for being such a wonderful Co-actor and for taking this beautiful journey with me, nobody could’ve played Suman better than this. Buddy hai yaar tu."Badhaai Do' is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and explores the concept of lavender marriage. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The movie won six Filmfare Awards: Best Actor for Rajkummar Rao, Best Film (Critics), Best Actress (Critics) for Bhumi Pednekar, Best Supporting Actress for Sheeba Chaddha, Best Screenplay and Best Story.