Rajkummar Rao to celebrate sustainable Ganeshotsav, makes eco-friendly Bappa using wheat

Ganesh Chaturthi, is celebrated with a lot of fervor and happiness. Ahead of the festivity this year, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has revealed that he makes his Ganpati murthi at home using eco-friendly methods.In a recent interview with Shehnaz Gill Rajkummar Rao opened up about his eco-friendly Ganpati. "I make Ganpati murthi with my own hands every year with wheat. I have a lot of fun making it. I make the eyes with kidney beans and use dal for accessorising the murthi and colour it with haldi. It looks very beautiful," he said.

"When you immerse the wheat-based Ganpati in water, it becomes food for fishes so nothing goes to waste and no damage to environment," he added explaining the benefit of eco-friendly Ganpati celebration.By using biodegradable materials and natural colors, Rao minimizes the environmental impact of his celebrations. His hands-on creativity adds a personal touch to the festivities while promoting responsible practices. His simple yet impactful gesture encourages everyone to adopt sustainable ways of celebrating. By sharing his methods, Rao sparks conversations about the importance of honoring traditions while contributing to a greener future.