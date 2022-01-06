Rajkummar Rao to play differently-abled industrialist in biopic

Mumbai, Jan 6 Rajkummar Rao is all set to star in a biopic on Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist, who didn't let adversities come in the way of his ambition and laid the foundation for Bollant Industries.

The film, tentatively titled 'Srikanth Bolla', has been written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, and will be helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, who earlier directed 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao said, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."

The film will be jointly produced under T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Commenting on the inspiring story, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series said, "Srikanth Bolla's story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him."

He adds, "The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a calibre like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Tushar Hiranandani's vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar. As we are thrilled to make this film, we are equally excited for the audiences to witness this compelling story of Srikanth."

Srikanth Bolla, who hailed from a small, nondescript village in rural Andhra Pradesh, was born to poor, uneducated parents. He took on the legal battle with the state after 10th standard to opt for the science stream. He not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with good scores but also became the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Tushar Hiranandani said in a statement, "The minute we learnt about Sri's story we decided that this inspiring story needs to reach the masses and what can be a better medium than cinema. We are truly blessed to be working with such powerhouses like Rajkummar Rao and Bhushan ji for this project. We really hope that Sri's journey really tugs the heartstrings of the audiences just like it did for all of us."

The film, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, will go on floors in July 2022.

