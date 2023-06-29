Rajkummar Rao to play revolutionary Bhagat Singh in his next?

Rajkummar Rao is one of B-town's most talented stars and the Shahid actor is known for his versatile roles. Now as per reports, the 'Badhaai Do' star is in talks for another promising project. Going by the reports, he is likely to essay the iconic character of revolutionary Bhagat Singh in his next. A team of writers is reportedly researching various aspects of Bhagat Singh’s life for the script of the movie. It is believed that it will take around 6 to 8 months for the writers to finalise the research. According to the reports, Rajkummar Rao is already involved in the project. Prior to this, the 'Newton' star was seen as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the 2017 historical drama, 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Furthermore, a source close to the development was quoted saying that Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project and is also very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon. They added that the venture is in a very nascent stage of development now and a team of writers is busy researching the episodes from Bhagat Singh’s life. The sources further explained that the actor himself is a part of the script development process. He is believed to be treating this as his pet project. Moreover, the film is being planned for a leading digital player. The sources were quoted saying to Pinkvilla, “The team wants to make content around Bhagat Singh unlike anything is done before. Rather than going in the conventional film format, the team is also exploring the long-form format for the story. It’s all in very early stages at the moment and the writing in itself will take another 6 to 8 months." Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is all set to start shooting for Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. Reportedly, the filming will start in July. The sequel to the successful 2018 horror comedy was announced by producer Dinesh Vijan in April this year. The premise of the film was set in Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi, where a spirit abducted men in the night during a festival. The first part also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, among others. Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor.



