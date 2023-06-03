Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

Mumbai, June 3 Actor Rajniesh Duggall is back with a new series titled Postcards, which marks his international debut. The film is helmed by the makers of 'Namaste Wahala' Hamisha Daryani Ahuja.

Actors Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe, Rahama Sadau and Tobi Bakre also play pivotal characters in it.

Rajniesh said: "Postcards is a very special project. It's all about dealing with different emotions that people go through in their life.

"I play the role of a doctor in an Indian hospital, as the trailer suggests. The Postcards series is a story that everyone can relate to in some way or the other. Set in Cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, it is about a bunch of people whose lives intersect in a series of life-changing events," he shared.

