Rajniesh Duggall to return to TV after two years with 'Sanjog'

Mumbai, July 21 Actor Rajniesh Duggall is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after two years in the upcoming television show 'Sanjog', where he will be seen playing a perfect husband and an ideal son.

The actor, who has been part of a number of mythological dramas and made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's horror film, '1920', is excited to be part of a fictional show and coming back on the TV after two years.

Talking about playing a businessman, Rajeev Kothari, Rajniesh says: "I am really excited as I will be seen on television after two years, that too in a completely new avatar. The audience has only seen me in mythological or historical shows till date, however, 'Sanjog' will be my first daily soap.

Rajniesh will be starring with actors Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma in the show.

"I am kicked about playing the role of Rajeev, who along with being an admirable son, is an ideal husband as well. In fact, I relate to my character very much, but the best thing about my character is how he trusts his wife in making business decisions."

"He admires his wife for her art, and I am sure the audience will fall in love with him. Being my first family-drama show, I am really eager to see the audience's reaction and I am sure my character will help me grow and expand my boundaries as an artist. I will surely give my best, and I hope the audience loves my character as well as the show."

'Sanjog' is coming soon on Zee TV.

