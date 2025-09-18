Rajnikanth’s Daughter Soundaryaa Celebrates the Success of Coolie, Calls him ‘Powerhouse Appa’ 

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundaryaa Rajinikanth took to social media to praise Rajnikanth’s indomitable spirit and talent, calling him her ‘Powerhouse Appa’ as his latest film, Coolie, continues to break records worldwide. The movie is currently trending in the top 10 in over 20 countries, which proves the superstar’s ever-growing global appeal.

Released on Prime Video, Coolie is not just a film, it’s a celebration of Rajnikanth’s unmatched charisma, his captivating performance, and the love he continues to receive from audiences all over the world. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie', starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir, grossed over Rs 500 crore globally despite receiving mixed reviews. The film featured an explosive cameo by Aamir Khan. He played Daaha and appeared towards the climax of 'Coolie'.

Pooja Hegde made cameo appearances in the film.Coolie was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 350-400 crore, Coolie has grossed Rs 507.75 crore worldwide so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its domestic nett now stands at Rs 280.58 crore. In the list of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time, Coolie is currently trailing behind Jailer (2023), “Thalapathy” Vijay’s Leo (2023), and 2.0 (2018), which minted Rs 604.5 crore, Rs 605.9 crore, and Rs 691 crore, respectively.