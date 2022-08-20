Raju Srivastava out of danger, confirms comedian's younger brother

Raju Srivastava is out of critical condition and is recovering, his younger brother Deepu Srivastava confirmed. The comedian suffered a heart attack on August 10 and since then has been on the ventilator at AIIMS Delhi. While he was stable last week, two days back his condition deteriorated. Now, his younger brother has shared a video message for fans and asked them not to believe any rumours. According to the news agency ANI, Deepu said that though Raju is still in hospital but he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He went on to state that his brother is receiving the best possible health care and is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital.

He also put a full stop to all the rumours about Raju’s condition floating around and requested everyone to not pay heed to them. He urged the fans of Raju Srivastava to pray for the comedian and to continue showering him with best wishes for his well-being. He said, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."Raju’s friend and fellow comic Sunil Pal also shared a hopeful video on his Instagram handle expressing his relief over Deepu Srivastava’s statement and requesting fans to keep praying for his recovery so the comic can be back on his feet and help spread laughter once again. Sunil wrote in the caption, “Good News on Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery.”Earlier yesterday, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastav through a statement assured everyone that the comedian was in a stable condition. She told PTI, “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes. My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity."